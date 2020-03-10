Trash Panda single game tickets on sale this weekend at Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Toyota Field will see an influx of Trash Panda fans for this first time this weekend.
Individual game tickets for the inaugural Rocket City baseball season go on sale Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Toyota Field box office. Fans can also come out to the box office on Sunday at noon.
Online sales for the remaining single game tickets begin Monday, March 16 at 7 a.m. at the Trash Panda website.
Trash Panda President and CEO Ralph Nelson is excited about this weekend’s box office sale.
“I believe that no community in professional sports has adopted a new franchise with more enthusiasm than ours. When we open the ticket office and The Junkyard Team Store to the general public this weekend, the only thing left will be to hear Play Ball!”
Premium seats are currently sold out for year one. Box, reserve, and general admission tickets remain for every game of the 2020 season.
“The public build-up to Opening Day began more than two years ago with the signing of our lease with the City of Madison,” said Nelson. “Since then, we’ve been through the groundbreaking, team naming and branding, stadium construction, multiple fan events, season ticket and mini-plan sales, and our fans have purchased more than $2.5 million in licensed merchandise – before a single pitch has been thrown."
Only the Ticket Office and Junkyard Team Store will be open this weekend. The remainder of Toyota Field will be closed as construction crews put the final touches on the interior of the stadium.
The Trash Pandas encourage fans coming to consider bringing non-perishable food items to Toyota Field this weekend to assist in the efforts to aid tornado relief in Nashville. Trash Pandas’ Season Ticket Holders donated heavily to this cause last weekend during the “Sit in your Seat” event.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.