Teen killed in overnight Franklin County wreck, one hospitalized

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 17-year-old girl was killed in an overnight wreck in Franklin County, while another was taken to the hospital.
State troopers tell us Megan Gooch died when her car hit a tree off County Road 84, just west of Russellville before 10 p.m. on Monday.
Another 17-year-old was airlifted from the scene to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries.
Authorities don’t believe any other vehicles were involved.
The wreck is still under investigation.
