Suspect in Paighton Houston case granted bond

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A judge granted bond Tuesday to a suspect in the Paighton Houston case.
Fredrick Hampton’s bond is set at $15,000 and he must wear an electronic monitor. He is charged with abuse of a corpse.
Hampton was arrested in January at a home in Cleveland, Ohio for his role in the death and disappearance of Houston.
Deputy Chief David Agee said Hampton and Houston were together on December 20, which was the last day Houston was seen. Agee said there is no evidence of any force involved.
Investigators say evidence shows Houston died at a home on McClain Street in Brighton on December 21. Agee says evidence also shows that after Houston died, Hampton disposed of her body in a criminal manner.
Houston’s body was found buried in shallow grave behind a home in Hueytown on January 3.
