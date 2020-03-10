Showers and storms today and all week

We will get a break from the rain overnight tonight into early Wednesday. However, you’re going to have to get used to the rain because there is a chance every day in the 10-day forecast. Wednesday and Thursday will likely be the driest days of the week with showers possible, but much of those staying into Tennessee. There may be a few storms out there Wednesday and Thursday, some which may be strong. These storms could bring some large hail and gusty winds. Temperatures this week will be into the 70s the next few days but will cool a bit for the weekend. Still it looks to be right around normal this weekend with the mid 60s with scattered storms possible both days.