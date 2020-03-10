Showers and storms today and all week

Happy Tuesday. Grab that umbrella and keep it close because we are in for another wet stretch of weather.
Rain moved in overnight and we will see more showers through the middle of the morning. Showers will likely be widespread through the morning with periods of heavy showers moving in and out. By this afternoon there will be a cold front that moves through which will bring in some storms by the middle of the day. This is likely to move through between 2 to 6 pm. This will bring periods of heavier rainfall for parts of the Valley. Wind will be breezy through much of the day today, gusting out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Rainfall totals today will be around a tenth of an inch or two, but we could see some heavier rain totals inside thunderstorms.
We will get a break from the rain overnight tonight into early Wednesday. However, you’re going to have to get used to the rain because there is a chance every day in the 10-day forecast. Wednesday and Thursday will likely be the driest days of the week with showers possible, but much of those staying into Tennessee. There may be a few storms out there Wednesday and Thursday, some which may be strong. These storms could bring some large hail and gusty winds. Temperatures this week will be into the 70s the next few days but will cool a bit for the weekend. Still it looks to be right around normal this weekend with the mid 60s with scattered storms possible both days.
