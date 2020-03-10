Storm chances continue this week

Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 50s with areas of patchy but dense fog developing through the early morning. Some early sunshine on Wednesday will quickly boost temperatures into the low 70s for Wednesday with increasing clouds. There is the possibility of seeing a few stronger thunderstorms in NW Alabama Wednesday afternoon. Some storms could produce hail and gusty winds. The dreary and unsettled pattern will continue into Thursday with another chance at seeing some stronger thunderstorms.