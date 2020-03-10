Poll: Tuberville has healthy lead on Sessions 3 weeks before runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - With three weeks to go until Alabama’s Republican run-off for the U.S. Senate, Tommy Tuberville appears to have a healthy lead over Jeff Sessions.
Cygnal polled 645 likely Republican voters in the days after Super Tuesday. They found Tuberville with 52% support to Sessions’ 40%. You can see a detailed breakdown of the poll results here. The remainder of voters were undecided.
On March 3rd, Tuberville led primary voting with 33%, Sessions was at 32% and Bradley Byrne trailed with 25%. Since neither Tuberville nor Sessions could cross the 50% threshold, a runoff was set for March 31st.
“Starting at a 12-point deficit is going to be a big hurdle for Sessions to get over, especially if he continues to draw the ire – and tweets – of the President,” said Chris Kratzer, Cygnal’s VP of Research and Analysis. "Jeff Sessions’ unfavorability has continued to increase among GOP Primary voters over the course of the primary season,” said Brent Buchanan, Cygnal’s CEO & Founder. “Now that Trump has gotten involved, it’s unlikely the former attorney general will be able to overcome the gap in how voters see Tuberville’s as more strongly favorable. Trump may not be able to pull a candidate across the finish line, but he sure can keep a candidate from getting there first.”
According to a press release from the company, Cygnal is a Republican national public opinion and market research firm. It is not working with any candidate or independent expenditure in the Alabama U.S. Senate race.
