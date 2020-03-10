Local schools prepare for possible COVID-19

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - While there are no known cases of coronavirus in Alabama, school administrators across the state say they’re prepared if it comes our way.
Morgan County deputy superintendent Lee Willis says they have several plans in place if they need to close school.
“We have virtual opportunities where students can log in and they can pull their lessons, or our teachers could have open office hours virtually,” Willis said.
Willis says he knows some students and families don't have internet access at home.
That’s where their multilevel plan comes into play.
“Our intent is to be flexible. During this time it’s not about making sure we keep up necessarily as much as providing resources for parents and care givers for the students while they’re at home,” Willis continued.
School administrators ask you as caregivers to be flexible as well.
Teachers are giving students facts about COVID-19 from the CDC, Willis says.
He also encourages you to talk to your kids about the virus too.
“For younger children, it creates a lot of anxiety. If you’re mindful of the fact while you’re discussing it at home that things are going to be fine and they’re going to be taken care of, that helps them. Because they hear it from everywhere," Willis explained.
Willis says over the past few months, the district has doubled their sanitary and cleaning measures making sure kids and teachers are clean and safe at school.
“We continue to look at updates and prepare our plans based upon what we know at the time and what we feel like would be the best for parents, students, teachers and other employees as well,” Willis said.
Check school websites, Facebook pages and alerts for the most up to date information.
We’ll also have it right here on WAFF 48 News.
