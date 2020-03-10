Local K9 deputy receives body armor

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - K9 Deputy Juko has received some added protection for future emergency calls.
With a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office purchased a bullet and stab protective vest expected to be delivered within the next 10 weeks.
“We continue to ask more from our K9 units and this added protection will help them meet the challenge” said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett.
Juko’s vest is sponsored by Gerri Baker of Clayton, CA and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.
The 501c (3) charity is located in East Taunton, MA and their mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,800 U.S. made, custom fitted, NIJ certified protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million dollars.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.