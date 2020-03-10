Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have arrested a suspect accused of shooting three women to death in one night. Knoxville police said in a statement that they found the first victim dead in a road around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities said the woman had multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Officers found two other women slain in a home several miles away later that morning. Police said investigators identified 24-year-old Desmon Rhea as a suspect and took him into custody about 12 hours after the first victim was found. He's being held without bond pending formal charges. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.