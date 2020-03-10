Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden for president, pledging to “do everything in my power” to help elect him. She is the latest dropout from the Democratic presidential race to line up behind the former vice president in his battle with Bernie Sanders for the nomination. The decision by the California senator who was one of three black candidates seeking to challenge President Donald Trump further solidifies the Democratic establishment's move to close circles around Biden after his Super Tuesday success. Sanders announced that he'd won the endorsement of civil right icon Jesse Jackson and would be campaigning with him in Michigan on Sunday.