Huntsville International Airport taking precautions against germs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As coronavirus fears continue to spread, employees at Huntsville International Airport are taking proactive steps to make sure germs don’t spread.
Employees refreshed the airports policies and procedures to make sure they’re doing everything they can to protect workers and passengers.
Despite virus fears, there is still a steady flow of people in the airport.
Airport employees say they have to refill the hand sanitizer more often.
Jana Kuner, spokeswoman Huntsville International Airport, said there is no need for employees to wear masks when working with passengers, but hand sanitizer use is recommended. That is why there are several stations across the airport.
Kuner says the number of passengers and the number of flights have remained the same.
“We do not see a lag in passengers. We don’t see a drop right now. We hope to not see a drop. We hope people understand they can come through the facility and not worry about being unsafe. We have procedures in place that will allow them to be germ-free,” said Kuner.
It’s important to know that there are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
