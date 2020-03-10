Huntsville City Schools release contingency plans amid coronavirus concerns

“As I mentioned in my earlier letter, we are evaluating each trip on a case-by-case basis. We are continuing to monitor information shared by the World Health Organization, the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. State Department, the Alabama State Department of Education, and the Alabama State Department of Public Health, and basing our decisions on what we believe to be in the best interest of student safety. Although we have canceled few trips at this time, we will continue to evaluate each trip as new information is received. Schools will share specific information about field trips with their families.