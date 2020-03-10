Highway 101 in Lawrence County reopens after ALDOT water pumping

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has reopened Alabama Highway 101 in the Lennon Hill community.
The intersection closed Feb. 10 after heavy rain. ALDOT began pumping water from the area Feb. 21, after additional rainfall made it apparent the low-lying area would take months to drain naturally.
About a week later, access was restored for residents of Lawrence County 406, an intersecting county road which was also flooded. The highway remained closed to through traffic until pumping could further reduce the water level.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.