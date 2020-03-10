Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Tate made 10 of 15 free throws and scored 23 points, including a go-ahead layup with 9:52 to play, and No. 2-seed Northern Kentucky beat third-seeded Green Bay 80-69 in an Horizon League tournament semifinal. Tyler Sharpe finished with 20 points and Dantez Walton scored 19 with 11 rebounds for Northern Kentucky. Jayquan McCloud scored 16 points with four assists and Amari Davis scored 14 with six rebounds. Cody Schwartz had 12 points and Trevian Bell had 11.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Tisdale scored 24 points and top-seeded East Tennessee State defeated upset-minded Wofford 72-58 to win the Southern Conference Tournament on Monday night and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Tray Boyd added 11 points for the Bucs, who become only the fourth team in conference history to win 30 games. It will be ETSU's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2017. Seventh-seeded Wofford (19-16) was looking to become the first SoCon team since Clemson in 1939 to win four games to capture the conference tournament title after beating The Citadel, Furman and Chattanooga to reach the finals.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Grizzlies are expecting forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to return from an injured left knee within the next week along with Justise Winslow also making his debut with Memphis in that same time span. The Grizzlies gave an injury update Monday. Jackson hurt his knee Feb. 21 in a road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Grizzlies acquired Winslow on the Feb. 6 trade deadline deal that sent Andre Iguodala to Miami. Memphis also says rookie Brandon Clarke is progressing well and expected to return this season. Clarke strained his right quadriceps Feb. 24 in a loss at the Los Angeles Clippers.
UNDATED (AP) — Fourth-ranked Florida State enters the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament as the No. 1 seed for the first time in the history of the men's basketball program. Coach Leonard Hamilton's Seminoles won the regular-season race for the first time since the school joined the league for the 1991-92 season. The five-day tournament starts Tuesday with two first-round games in Greensboro, North Carolina. No. 17 Virginia is the tournament's second seed after surging through February. The top four seeds include No. 10 Duke and No. 15 Louisville. Both the Blue Devils and Cardinals spent time at No. 1 in the Top 25 poll this season.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Breeders' Cup will cap attendance at 45,000 for its two-day world championships at Keeneland in November. The track in Lexington, Kentucky, plans over $10.5 million in enhancements to its luxury seating areas, including the addition of temporary chalets and lounges for the races on Nov. 6-7. Keeneland hosted for the first time in 2015. The first day attracted 44,947 and the second day of racing had 50,155. Del Mar also capped attendance when it hosted for the first time in 2017. However, ticket revenues were higher than the previous year because several premium seating options were offered.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee defensive back Brandon Davis is recovering after being shot in the leg in an incident being investigated by Knoxville police. An incident report says someone alerted a Knoxville police officer at 12:32 a.m. Saturday that Davis had been shot. The 20-year-old sophomore from New Orleans was being helped by several people and had an apparent gunshot wound in his left upper leg. Davis told the officer he was inside a bar when he heard a shot and felt pain in his leg. Davis also said he didn't know who shot him or why.