Convicted killer from Colbert County escapes from prison

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A convicted killer from Colbert County has escaped from the St. Clair Correctional Facility.
64 year old Steve Ray Murphy is serving a life sentence for a 1984 murder.
Prison officials tell us he was confirmed missing at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. They did not provide any additional details on how he might’ve escaped.
According to CNN, Murphy also escaped from the same prison in 2001. He was captured in Tennessee after one day on the run.
