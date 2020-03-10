Convention & Visitors Bureau, City of Huntsville respond to AUSA Global Force Symposium cancellation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Following the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) announcement that the 2020 Global Force Symposium & Exposition has officially been cancelled due to the ongoing public health threat, the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) offered reassurances that the Rocket City remains a welcoming destination for conferences, tradeshows, and other events.
The Global Force Symposium is one of the largest conferences Huntsville hosts annually, bringing together over 6,000 attendees and representing an estimated $3.6 million in economic impact.
“We understand AUSA's desire to prioritize the health and safety of their delegates, and look forward to welcoming them in 2021. Going forward, the CVB will continue to work with our hospitality partners and public health officials to ensure that the health and safety of our visitors remains a top priority,” said Judy Ryals, President/CEO of the CVB. “Supporting our local hospitality industry is also of utmost importance – as travel is impacted, we encourage our residents to explore their own backyard and be patrons to our Huntsville/Madison County restaurants, attractions, hotels, and others.”
Jamie Koshofer, Vice President of Conventions for the CVB, has worked closely with AUSA over the past year. “AUSA has long been a close partner of the CVB, and we will continue to provide support for them in all ways that we can. 2021 is right around the corner, and we look forward to bringing that business back to the Rocket City.”
“The City of Huntsville has developed a great partnership with AUSA over the past several years,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “While we share in the disappointment of the community, we respect their decision to make the health of AUSA members, participants and our citizens a top priority. We will continue to work with them and look forward to seeing AUSA in Huntsville in the coming years.”
Currently, there have been no official reported coronavirus cases in Alabama. More information on the City of Huntsville’s preparedness plan for COVID-19 can be found here.
