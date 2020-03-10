Child abuse symposium scheduled in Huntsville canceled over Coronavirus concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Children’s Advocacy Center is canceling it’s International Symposium on Child Abuse that was scheduled for the end of March over concerns about Coronavirus.
The symposium, which was set for March 23rd through 26th, would have brought together about 1,600 people from around the world.
“This was a difficult decision, but we do not want to jeopardize the health or safety of our guests, community, or staff. The entire Children’s Advocacy Center model was built upon the concept of doing public good for vulnerable individuals, and it is counter to our culture to host the Symposium when it could have detrimental health impacts for our most vulnerable citizens.” said Chris Newlin, NCAC Executive Director.
“After discussions with our Executive Leadership Team, members of our Board, and health professionals, we feel this is the best decision and are already looking forward to our next Symposium March 22-25, 2021.”
It was canceled on Tuesday afternoon.
NCAC staff will contact all speakers, registrants, exhibitors, and partners of the symposium regarding the cancellation.
The Association of the U.S. Army also canceled a symposium and exhibition set for next week.
