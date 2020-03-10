AUSA cancels symposium scheduled in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Association of the U.S. Army is cancelling the Global Force Symposium and Exposition that was scheduled for next week in Huntsville.
The conference had been set for March 17th through 19th at the Von Braun Center.
A specific reason for the cancellation wasn’t provided, but a statement from AUSA’s President and CEO cited health concerns.
“For the health and safety of all of our members and the participants in Global Force, canceling next week’s event is, regrettably, the right decision,” said retired Gen. Carter Ham, AUSA’s president and CEO. “We will all miss the professional opportunities that have come to be so highly regarded at Global Force, but we’ll also miss the welcoming community of Huntsville. Mark your calendars for Global Force 2021, scheduled for March 16 to 18.”
Registered attendees and exhibitors will be contacted by AUSA staff about cancellation and refund policies.
