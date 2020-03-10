Alabama health, school officials to hold coronavirus news conference

Alabama health, school officials to hold coronavirus news conference
The Alabama Department of Public Health will hold a coronavirus update news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)
By WSFA Staff | March 10, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT - Updated March 10 at 10:50 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has called a 2 p.m. news conference to update the public on safety precautions and preparation in the event COVID-19, or coronavirus, is confirmed in Alabama.

As of Monday afternoon, ADPH still had no confirmed cases of the virus in Alabama despite more than 35 other states now reporting positive or presumptive cases of the respiratory disease. All states surrounding Alabama except for Mississippi have reported cases.

Tuesday’s news conference will include three people: State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, State School Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey, and Alabama Dept. of Education Lead Nurse Jennifer Ventress.

We will carry the news conference live on our website and mobile app starting at approximately 2 p.m.

Coronavirus fact vs. myth
Coronavirus fact vs. myth (Source: Gray)
Differing symptoms for the coronavirus, flu and allergies
Differing symptoms for the coronavirus, flu and allergies (Source: CDC/Gray Media)
Coronavirus Prevention tips from the CDC
Coronavirus Prevention tips from the CDC (Source: CDC/Gray Media)

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.