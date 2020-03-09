50th Bassmaster Classic dominated by Hank Cherry

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 50th Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic is now in the books.
The three-day event on Lake Guntersville came to a close with angler Hank Cherry far ahead of the rest. Cherry totaled over 65 pounds of fish for the weekend netting him the $307,500 first-place check.
At the Classic’s final weigh-in in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena, Cherry let his raw emotion shine through for all to see.
“I talked to (fellow competitor) Paul Mueller in the boatyard, and he told me the devil was gonna try to get in my head today,” Cherry said. “He said just tell the devil to get out of your boat. He said tell him you don’t have time for him.
“That’s what I did. I caught my first fish and then I lost a big one. I could hear those voices in my head, but I didn’t listen to them. I just went and caught four more.”
After the win, Cherry increased his career total to three victories and 10 Top 10 finishes.
