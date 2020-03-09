Still unclear what kind of long-term impact coronavirus will leave on economy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Coronavirus concerns are creating a storm on Wall Street. Trading was halted for a brief time Monday morning after the opening bell. “It could be worse but really nobody knows what the impact is going to be once this virus clears,” said investment analyst Chad Odell. When it comes to your money, there are a few things that could be threatened by the spread of COVID-19. “The virus itself isn't going to hurt your finances. It is how is the virus going to affect the economy and how is that going to affect your portfolio.”
Chad Odell, an investment analyst with Longview Financial Advisors said the deadly virus has strangled supply chains in China and the United States may feel the ripple effect in a few weeks or months. “There is a lot of uncertainty. People don’t know what to expect people don’t know what the economic impact of this virus is going to be.”
Financial advisors across the country say despite the downturn, continue to contribute to your 401K.
You may feel like you need to start selling your investments. But Odell said instead of waiting on the sidelines for the economy to get better, speak with a financial advisor to make sure you're financially healthy. “Each investor is going to have a different time horizon, different risk tolerance, and different goals. You really just need to evaluate those.” Market corrections, like what we're seeing now, can spark fears of recession and even job loss.
Odell said for right now it's a waiting game whether the market gets better or worse. Be patient.
“Nobody really knows what is next, the virus is continuing to spread. We haven’t seen what the economic outcome is going to be. That is what is really driving a lot of uncertainty in the markets is that nobody knows really what is coming.”
