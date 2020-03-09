Still unclear what kind of long-term impact coronavirus will leave on economy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Coronavirus concerns are creating a storm on Wall Street. Trading was halted for a brief time Monday morning after the opening bell. “It could be worse but really nobody knows what the impact is going to be once this virus clears,” said investment analyst Chad Odell. When it comes to your money, there are a few things that could be threatened by the spread of COVID-19. “The virus itself isn't going to hurt your finances. It is how is the virus going to affect the economy and how is that going to affect your portfolio.”