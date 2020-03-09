Rain and thunder moves in overnight

Cloudy skies and breezy southerly winds will remain in place this evening as rain showers move in from the west.
Rain will likely become widespread after midnight and a few rumbles of thunder may be possible, low temperatures will fall into the middle 50s. Most of the rain showers will occur during the morning hours of Tuesday followed by several dry hours into the early afternoon, highs will be in the upper 60s. More isolated to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday afternoon.
A stronger disturbance will move through on Wednesday bringing more chances for rain and thunderstorms. We are keeping a close eye on the *potential* for a few strong to severe thunderstorms developing, these storms would be capable of producing large hail and strong wind gusts.
More rain is looking likely to round out the week on Thursday and Friday. The weekend forecast is looking just ok for now with rain/storm chances on both Saturday and Sunday. The long-term temperature outlook is trending near to above average for early March.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.