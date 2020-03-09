Public meeting set for Thursday to discuss future of Highway 231

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation wants the public to attend an informational meeting about plans to address the future of Highway 231 on Brindlee Mountain.
US 231 has been closed in both directions after heavy rains caused massive cracks in the asphalt. The road remains barricaded as state workers continue to try and find a permanent fix. It’s a big project that impacts thousands of commuters everyday.
ALDOT says it will address detour routes and and estimated time frame for the repairs.
The meeting is Thursday, March 12th at 6:30 p.m. at Arab City Hall located at 740 North Main Street in Arab.
ALDOT representatives will be available to answer questions and receive input following the presentation.
Persons with disabilities who may require special accommodations or assistance are asked tocontact Seth Burkett with ALDOT North Region at 256-505-4964.
