Pregnant youth pastor at Winston Co. church killed in crash, husband seriously injured

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A community in Winston County is mourning the loss of a youth pastor and her unborn baby girl.
Breanna Brown Eaton and her unborn child Adelaide were killed Saturday night around 10 p.m. on Hwy 69, 12 miles north of Jasper. Her husband Jacob was seriously injured and taken to UAB.
Breanna and husband Jacob served as youth pastors at Lynn Church of God. Jacob has multiple severe injuries, but has woken up.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family. You can donate here.
