New WAFF antenna install today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are installing a new, powerful, antenna on the WAFF tower today.
Beginning at 7:30 a.m., a helicopter will remove the current antenna from the WAFF tower and fly back with the new antenna for installation. Work is expected to conclude at 9 a.m..
Right now, we are using a temporary antenna to broadcast our signal. This may have resulted in a loss of quality or reception to a number of our viewers. Viewers will be able to rescan and receive the new and improved signal starting March 13.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.