New WAFF antenna install today

WAFF tower work on Monday
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 9, 2020 at 6:46 AM CDT - Updated March 9 at 6:52 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are installing a new, powerful, antenna on the WAFF tower today.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m., a helicopter will remove the current antenna from the WAFF tower and fly back with the new antenna for installation. Work is expected to conclude at 9 a.m..

[ MAKE YOUR PLAN TO RESCAN ]

Right now, we are using a temporary antenna to broadcast our signal. This may have resulted in a loss of quality or reception to a number of our viewers. Viewers will be able to rescan and receive the new and improved signal starting March 13.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.