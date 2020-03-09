Man pleads guilty to murder of DeKalb County toddler

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man charged in the murder of a DeKalb County toddler has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Noe Mateo was charged with capital murder for the death of a 19-month-old child. It happened at a home in the Kilpatrick community in February 2017.
Prosecutors say the child died from blunt force trauma.
Mateo was the child's caregiver at the time.
He was arrested in 2018 in Georgia and brought back to DeKalb County.
Court documents reveal Mateo pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of felony murder Monday.
He was given a 20-year sentence as part of the deal.
