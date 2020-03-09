Man in custody after multicounty chase ends in New Hope

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is now in custody after a vehicle chase and search Monday afternoon.
The pursuit started in another county and made its way to New Hope. From there, the man fled into the woods.
A helicopter was dispatched to search the area. Some time later, authorities found him and escorted him out of the woods in handcuffs near Johnson Avenue.
There was another scene at YMCA Road that is connected to the search.
Authorities have not yet said what the chase was about or the charges the suspect faces.
Multiple agencies from Madison County and Marshall County wee on scene, as well as state troopers.
A witness said the man asked for a ride but the witness pulled a gun on him and he ran away.
