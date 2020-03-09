Life Church Huntsville collects supplies for tornado victims in Tennessee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -More local efforts are being made here in the North Alabama to help those impacted by the tornadoes in Middle Tennessee.
After hearing about the devastation that left at least 24 dead and hundreds without homes in Middle Tennessee, Life Church Hunstville decided to lend a helping hand and is collecting items to take tornado victims.
Items such as diapers, wipes and hand sanitizers are the main items that are needed and will be given to Life Church in Nashville.
Lead Pastor Kevin McGlamery of Life Church Huntsville explains why it important to help.
“We always say give what you can and do what you can whether you can buy a pack of diapers or some wipes or give monetary or whatever you can do. We want you to do that because we know it will make a difference in the life of the person who receives the help," said Pastor McGlamery.
Life Church Huntsville members will head to Nashville for a third time to deliver supplies. If you like to donate, you may stop the church from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. To make a monetary donation to the tornado victim relief fund, you may click here.
