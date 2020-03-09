Lawrence County residents still have concerns about flooding and road closure on Highway 101

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Right now, in Lawrence County along Highway 101 and County Road 406 barricades are in place and water is being removed using this pump machine.
Despite this weekends beautiful weather, there’s still a lot of water on the sides of streets that the pump machine hasn’t been able to remove.
Homeowners like Linda Puryear, have been stranded by floodwater and when it rains, like it did a couple weeks ago she’s unable to get into her home.
“Well it was rough, I mean no way out and the time that we did get out my son had to come through on the four wheeler on the path of the graveyard and take us out and get things we needed to get it," said Puryear.
Although the water is going down, the highway is still closed.
Puryear said they are now inconvenienced with detours.
“We have to find another way around getting up and going places we have to go, so I will be glad when they open the road back up but if they think it’s not safe you know I think they should go ahead and do what they need to do to make it safe," said Puryear.
Puryear said majority of the people who live on County Road 406 are elderly, so they’re concerned for their safety.
“I know last year when the water got up over the road we couldn’t get out and the fire truck had to come in and rescue my husband and take him to the hospital, so what happens if one of us get badly sick and there is no one around to get us out," said Puryear.
ALDOT crews say the water pump will remain out on Highway 101 until they’re able to remove all of the water.
