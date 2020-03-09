Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE CHURCH
Nashville church worships in the rubble after deadly tornado
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The congregation of a Nashville church hit hard by a deadly tornado has come together to pray and worship in the rubble of its buildings. Members of the Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church held a Sunday service in a tent in the parking lot after Tuesday's tornadoes. Pastor Jacques Boyd told the congregation the storm was a challenge from God and had brought everyone closer together during recovery efforts. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and his wife attended the service. And even contractors busily trying to replace downed power lines stopped and took off their hard hats to pray during the service.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
2 more positive tests for coronavirus announced in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials have announced two more presumptive positive tests for the new coronavirus in Tennessee. The cases in Nashville and Memphis bring the state's total to three. Officials announced Sunday that both positive samples have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta for additional testing. Nashville Mayor John Cooper says an adult female who tested positive is a Nashville resident, has mild symptoms and is in self-isolation at home. The case is not considered to be related to travel. The source of the woman's exposure is unknown and is under investigation. In Memphis, the Shelby County Health Department announced the individual is in good condition and is receiving treatment in isolation at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.
THREE KILLED-TENNESSEE
Police investigating 3 deaths in Knoxville, Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal shootings of three people in Knoxville, Tennessee. Officers in Knoxville on Sunday found the body of a woman in a road. A police statement says she was pronounced death of gunshot wounds to the torso. Police investigators then went to a residence where two other women were found dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The victim's identities are being withheld pending notification of relatives. The statement says police have no information on a possible suspect and are seeking the public's help with information relevant to the investigation.
UNEMPLOYMENT-TENNESSEE
Tennessee unemployment rate remained steady last month
The unemployment rate in Tennessee remained steady last month. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January was 3.3%, the third-straight month at that mark. The number represents a 0.1% drop compared to January 2019. Nationally, the rate increased between December and January by 0.1% to a rate of 3.6%. Tennessee employers added 6,500 new jobs in that time frame. The most significant growth came through 2,900 jobs added in the education and health services sector. Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services jobs grew by 2,800, while retail trade added 2,400 jobs.
MISSING GIRL-TENNESSEE
Authorities await autopsy in Tennessee missing girl case
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are awaiting autopsy results after remains of a missing 15-month-old girl were believed to be found in Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Sullivan County Sheriff's Office say they believe they found Evelyn Mae Boswell on Friday. An Amber Alert was issued for her in February, but she hasn't been seen since at least December. The remains were found on the property of a relative of Evelyn's mother. Evelyn's mother was charged with filing a false report Feb. 25 after authorities say she gave inaccurate and conflicting statements.. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and haven't announced additional arrests or charges.
SOLDIER FATALLY SHOT
Man convicted in fatal shooting of Fort Campbell soldier
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of a Fort Campbell soldier more than two years ago. The Leaf Chronicle newspaper reports that a jury in Clarksville, Tennessee, convicted Prince Jamal “PJ” Ligon on Wednesday in the death of Keondre Jenkins. Ligon had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jenkins. But the Montgomery County jury decided to convict on a lesser charge of reckless homicide. Jenkins was a 20-year-old private at Fort Campbell. that's the U.S. Army base straddling the Kentucky and Tennessee lines. Jenkins was shot several times while sitting in a friend's car in January 2018.