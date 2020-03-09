Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders says his campaign is gauging when it may become necessary to cancel the large campaign rallies that public health experts say could be breeding grounds to spread the potentially deadly respiratory illness. The Democratic presidential candidate says that public health “obviously” comes first so he remains in constant contact with public health officials about holding events. Federal health authorities have been advising older people and those with medical conditions in particular to avoid crowded spaces. But that so far hasn’t led President Donald Trump or his two remaining major Democratic presidential rivals to cut back on big campaign events. Trump is 73 years old, while Sanders is 78 and Joe Biden is 77.