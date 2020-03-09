Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Fabian White Jr. had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Quentin Grimes added 17 points and No. 21 Houston defeated Memphis 64-57. Grimes scored 15 second-half points, which led a 17-2 run for the Cougars. Nate Hinton had 13 points for Houston, which shot 34% overall including 48% in the second half. Precious Achiuwa had 25 points and 15 rebounds and Lester Quinones added 10 points for Memphis. The Cougars will finish at least in a tie for second in the American Athletic Conference.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Diego Valeri scored an early goal and the Portland Timbers beat expansion Nashville SC 1-0 on Sunday. Valeri scored in the 12th minute, with a volley to the far corner off a header from Andy Polo. The match came as Nashville recovers from tornadoes that killed 24 people and caused massive damage in middle Tennessee last week. Players on both sides wore badges on their jerseys with the initials NGUOY, for Never Give Up On You. The jerseys were to be auctioned after the game with the proceeds going to the recovery effort.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Caleb Homesley scored 16 points and Liberty took command with a long first-half run and won its second consecutive ASUN championship, 73-57 over Lipscomb. The Flames are heading back to the NCAA Tournament. Elijah Cuffee added 16 points and Darius McGhee had 13 as the Flames set a school record with their 30th victory. Ahsan Asadulah scored 22 and grabbed nine rebounds and Andrew Fleming scored 15 for the Bisons.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Daivien Williamson scored 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Tray Boyd III scored 18 and East Tennessee State beat Western Carolina 97-75 in a Southern Conference semifinal game. The top seeded Buccaneers advance to the championship game to play the winner between No. 6 Chattanooga and No. 7 Wofford on Monday night. Mason Faulkner led Western Carolina with 29 points shooting 15 of 17 from the foul line.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Storm Murphy scored 15 points including the winner with 3.1 seconds left, Tray Hollowell added 12 more on a quartet of 3-pointers and Wofford narrowly eliminated Chattanooga 72-70 in the Southern Conference Tourney semifinals. In a battle that saw 12 ties and nine lead changes, Ramon Vila put the Mocs ahead with 8:27 left. but, gaining possession after turnover, Murphy pump-faked and got his defender to jump, then launched a 16-footer for the win. Chattanooga's desperation shot from mid-court was off.