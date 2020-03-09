Gov. Ivey visits Austin Middle School, Cook Museum

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Gov. Kay Ivey spent time with north Alabama students Monday.
She toured Austin Middle School, where school administrators showed her how the school implements STEM learning.
An interactive program called Learning Blade helps students engage with potential careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers.
Ivey said students seemed to be very interested in learning about the possibilities the future holds.
“STEM is very important because those are the jobs of tomorrow. And these young people are going to be the leaders of tomorrow and the employees of tomorrow, so it’s important they have a full, hands-on experience with STEM,” Ivey said.
Learning Blade is free and available to all schools in the state through a public-private partnership with the state of Alabama and Boeing.
Ivey said she hopes the program will roll out to every school.
Ivey also toured the new Cook Museum of Natural Science.
Ivey said she noticed the museum is “filled to the brim” with hands-on learning opportunities for young people. She said that can offer better experiences than a textbook.
The museum opened in June of last year.
It also recently won second place in the top 10 best new museums from USA Today.
