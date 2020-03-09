Family loses home in overnight fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One Huntsville family is without a home after an early Monday morning house fire.
The fire started at the home on Debbie Boulevard around 1 a.m.
Firefighters believe the fire started in the attic. They tell WAFF the home is a total loss.
We’re told no one was hurt in the fire. Crews were able to rescue the family’s cat, which was underneath a sofa in the living room at the time.
Several agencies responded, including Moores Mill, New Market, Central, and Meridianville Fire Departments. The fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.