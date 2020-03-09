Court documents: Missing Walker Co. woman died after she was pushed during a domestic dispute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Court documents released Monday show Lisa Warren died after a domestic dispute with her husband, Robert Warren.
Prosecutors say Robert Warren lost his temper and pushed Lisa Warren backwards causing her to fall and hit her head, resulting in her death.
Warren’s body was found in Greene County Saturday.
Robert Warren is charged with manslaughter in the death.
ORIGINAL: The body of missing 51-year-old missing Walker Co. woman Lisa Warren is believed to have been found and her husband, Robert Warren, has been arrested in connection to her death.
The body was discovered in Greene County Saturday by Carbon Police.
Authorities say Robert Warren spoke with Carbon Hill Police Chief Greg House Saturday morning. Chief House says Warren told him where they could find the body. Based on that conversation, police say they believe there are no other suspects involved in the case.
Warren has been arrested and District Attorney Bill Adair, Jr. is asking that Warren be charged with manslaughter and abuse of a corpse.
The body has been sent to a forensics lab for positive identification and cause of death. More details will be released in the coming days.
