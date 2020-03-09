Clouds and rain chances building

After a perfectly sunny and mild weekend, wet weather returns this week. This morning is quiet, and that will be the case for most of the day. A cold front will dip farther south through the day. Showers will spark late this evening and tonight. Rain will pour overnight into tomorrow morning.
Rain will be on and off through the week with rain chances each day this week. Rumbles of thunder are possible tonight. Winds could get gusty this week, especially with some of the stronger storms this week. No severe weather is expected at this point.
High and low temperatures will be above average all week. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 60s and lows will only fall into the 50s.
