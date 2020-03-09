Birmingham Zoo mourns loss of beloved red panda

“The passing of Parker red panda is a devastating loss for not only our staff and volunteers but also for our guests who loved him,” says Birmingham Zoo President & CEO, Chris Pfefferkorn. “Parker was an amazing red panda and a beloved member of our Zoo family. He always received the best care and attention from our Animal Care staff, and he was quite adept at participating in husbandry training and learning new behaviors that greatly assisted with his care. Parker holds a special place in our hearts, and he will be deeply missed.”