Birmingham Zoo mourns loss of beloved red panda

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - It is a sad day at the Birmingham Zoo on Monday.
Zoo staff announced this morning 4-year-old male red panda Parker passed away over the weekend.
Parker was found deceased on Sunday morning with no obvious physical injuries or illnesses.
“Parker’s test results are pending,” says Birmingham Zoo Director of Animal Health, Dr. Stephanie McCain, DVM, Dipl ACZM. “We hope to know more information in the coming weeks. Parker’s passing is very heartbreaking. He was a great red panda and a favorite of many—he will be greatly missed by all of us.”
“The passing of Parker red panda is a devastating loss for not only our staff and volunteers but also for our guests who loved him,” says Birmingham Zoo President & CEO, Chris Pfefferkorn. “Parker was an amazing red panda and a beloved member of our Zoo family. He always received the best care and attention from our Animal Care staff, and he was quite adept at participating in husbandry training and learning new behaviors that greatly assisted with his care. Parker holds a special place in our hearts, and he will be deeply missed.”
The Birmingham Zoo currently houses one other red panda. Zoo care professionals are closely monitoring the 9-year-old female named Sorrel.
