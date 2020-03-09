Assistant fire chief charged with stealing $13K from Morgan County fire department

EVA, Ala. (WAFF) - An assistant volunteer fire chief in Morgan County is charged with stealing from his own department.
According to the sheriff’s office, on Feb. 20, Oden Ridge Volunteer Fire Department reported the unauthorized withdrawal of cash and unauthorized purchases with the department debit card. These transactions totaled approximately $13,000. The fire department had been alerted by its financial institution.
On March 6, Bryan Adam Burns, 33, turned himself in on charges of first-degree theft of property.
He was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $5,000 bond.
