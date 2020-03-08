WAFF-48 honored with ABBY awards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We are thrilled to share some exciting news with you.
News Anchor Liz Hurley and Marketing Producer Derek McClanahan won an ABBY award for the documentary “The People of Apollo.”
The ABBY’s were held Saturday night in Birmingham.
We also brought home two Judges Awards of Merit. The first for Chris Joseph’s investigative reporting on “Sounding the Alarm on Volunteer Fire Funding.”
The second award was presented to Sports Director Carl Prather and Photojournalist Dion Hose for their work on a news feature “Faith and Fish.”
Congratulations to everyone at WAFF who had a hand in bringing these stories to life.
