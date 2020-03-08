Not as cold tonight; Daily chances for rain & thunderstorms

A few more high clouds will move in this evening and this will keep temperatures from falling too much, expect a more comfortable start to Monday morning with lows will be in the low to mid 40s.
The work week will start off dry with increasing clouds and temps in the middle 60s, the wind will be breezy at times with gusts over 20 mph from the southeast. Rain showers will move in from the west on Monday night with showers becoming widespread by the morning commute on Tuesday, lows will be in the middle 50s.
A more active and unsettled pattern is in store for the rest of the week with good chances for rain showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will be warm in the 60s and 70s. We will monitor the threat of some potentially strong storms on Wednesday with gusty winds and small hail, but chance look low at this time.
Additional chances for rain stay with us on Thursday and Friday. The long-term temperature outlook for mid-March is trending on the warmer side.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.