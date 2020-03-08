Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 27 points and 17 rebounds, rookie Ja Morant added 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Atlanta Hawks 118-101 on Saturday night to keep their hold on the final Western Conference playoff spot. Josh Jackson had 17 points, Dillon Brooks and De’Anthony Melton added 13 each and Memphis won its fourth in the last five. Valanciunas was 10 of 13 from the field and had three blocks. John Collins led the Hawks with 27 points, converting 9 of 16 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Trae Young, who averages 29.6 a game, was held to 16 points, making only 4 of 16 on the night, including missing all by one of his 10 3-point attempts.