Beautiful Sunday! Rain chances return during the workweek

A southerly flow is back and warm and moist air from the Gulf will filter in through the day. After a chilly morning, this afternoon will be much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. The sky will feature a mix of sun and clouds throughout the area. Conditions stay dry today and tonight.
Monday will start with more clouds, especially west of I-65. Partly cloudy skies will build into mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Late in the evening and into the night rain will crank up through the area as a cold front works its way toward the southeast. Rain will pour through the night into Tuesday morning.
Through the workweek ahead, temperatures will be above average and there will be periods of showers and a few thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected, but keep your WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App handy if you have outdoor activities planned so you can track rain in your area with the interactive radar.
