Vehicle chase ends with crash near Huntsville shopping center
Huntsville police say a vehicle chase ended in a crash near Merchants Walk on March 6, 2020. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 6, 2020 at 7:18 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 8:19 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police confirm a vehicle chase ended near Merchants Walk.

Huntsville police say Alabama State Troopers were chasing a truck. That truck caused a crash near 1st Family Mortgage Company and Whole Foods.

Two of three occupants are in custody.

No other details are confirmed.

Huntsville Utilities says one of the vehicles struck a power pole at the corner of Merchants Walk and Memorial Parkway, causing a power outage in the area. Service has been restored.

