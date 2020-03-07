Vehicle chase ends with crash near Huntsville shopping center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police confirm a vehicle chase ended near Merchants Walk.
Huntsville police say Alabama State Troopers were chasing a truck. That truck caused a crash near 1st Family Mortgage Company and Whole Foods.
Two of three occupants are in custody.
No other details are confirmed.
Huntsville Utilities says one of the vehicles struck a power pole at the corner of Merchants Walk and Memorial Parkway, causing a power outage in the area. Service has been restored.
