Plentiful sunshine today, more clouds and rain next week

Sunshine will fill the sky today and temperatures warm nicely this afternoon. After a freezing start to the day with morning temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s, afternoon highs will peak into the upper 50s.
Sunday will be cold again during the morning hours, but highs will be above average, reaching the mid to upper 60s. The sky will have some clouds but sunshine will still peak through.
Rain will splash into our forecast next week. As high pressure shifts easterly Sunday, a southerly flow will return and warmer and more moist air moves back into the area.
Through the workweek ahead, temperatures will be above average and there will be periods of showers and a few thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected, but keep your WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App handy if you have outdoor activities planned so you can track rain in your area with the interactive radar.
