One month later, down Madison County Jail IT system costing bondsmen money
By Chris Joseph | March 6, 2020 at 6:38 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 6:59 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After one month, the Madison County Jail IT system is down and the cost to bondsmen is up.

Three bail bondsmen in Huntsville told WAFF the down IT system at the Madison County Jail is hurting their bottom line.

Betta Bonds co-owner Angelo Contino, Bad Boys Bail Bonds owner Joe Medlen and All-Out Bail Bonds bondsman Alan Carrsquillo said the delay in information out of the jail slows their business, and ultimately reduces the number of customers.

The down IT system eliminated the jail’s online roster and the bondsmen said the jail has moved internal record keeping to a paper-based system.

Medlen said it has slowed the information coming out the jail and raised questions in the community.

“If I can’t provide information from the jail in a timely manner, they will move on to the next bonding company,” he said.

Carrsquillo described it as a “rat race" that’s been a “big blow” to the company finances.

They said the jail has been improving with its paper system, but the delays remain.

Medlen said he’s now looking to jail leadership for a solution.

“It’s not only effected us, it’s effected the community as a whole. Therefore I want an answer and I’m sure the community wants does too," he said.

Carrsquillo said improved access to a jail roster would help save both the jail and bondsmen time.

On March 6, WAFF 48 News requested an updated roster from Madison County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Brent Patterson.

He has not yet provided a roster.

The sheriff’s office said on Feb. 13 it would be posting a 24-hour intake everyday before 10 a.m. At the time of this publication, the department has not posted a 24-hour intake form before 10 a.m. or posted an update since Feb. 19..

Due to Jail View being down, the following attachment is a list of current incarcerated inmates in the Madison County...

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 13, 2020

It posted its first update on Feb. 14, at 1:22 p.m.

Due to Jail View being down, the following list is inmates that were booked into the Madison County Jail Facility over the last 24-hours. (As of 0700 this morning)

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 14, 2020

On Feb. 15, it posted an update at 5:44 p.m.

The following is a list of inmates booked into the Madison County Jail Facility the last 24-hours prior to 0700 this morning.

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, February 15, 2020

On Feb. 18, it posted a 72-hour intake form at 9:46 a.m.

The following is a list of county inmates that were booked into the Madison County Jail Facility since 02/15/2020 at 0700 to the present.

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

On Feb. 19, it posted an intake form at 2:51 p.m..

The following is a list of county inmates booked into the Madison County Jail Facility since 02/18/2020 at 0700 to the present time.

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Patterson did not respond a text asking about potential solutions to the IT problems.

County Chairman Dale Strong made comments to WAFF 48′s Chris Joseph on Feb. 18 that suggest the issue could be connected to ransomware, software that holds a system hostage until someone pays up.

Dale Strong on IT issues at jail

I approached Chairman Dale Strong about ransomware rumors at the county jail. Full story on WAFF 48 News https://www.waff.com/2020/02/18/investigates-chairman-dale-strong-sheds-light-jail-computer-issues/

Posted by Chris Joseph WAFF 48 on Tuesday, February 18, 2020
  • Joseph: Chairman, I’m obligated to ask. Ransomware. What’s the deal?
  • Strong: No comment.
  • Joseph: No comment?
  • Strong: If you think about it, you’re a smart guy.
  • Joseph: Yeah
  • Strong: What happens if we go get a bunch of s*** in the media right now. They up how much we pay. I represent the taxpayers of this county. I’m always helpful to whoever I can help. You’re a smart guy.
  • Joseph: Right
  • Strong: What do you think happens if we get on every other TV station....(inaudible)
  • Joseph: I don’t know, I mean if you’re negotiating millions of dollars, that could be...
  • Strong: Where'd you get that?
  • Joseph: Millions?
  • Strong: You’re the one that just said that. I said where’d you get that at?
  • Joseph: We heard it through the grapevine from multiple people now.
  • Strong: Okay (greets guest)
  • Strong: Like I say, it’s one of these things, when you think about it, I have to represent this county. I thought if anybody you could understand that. The last thing I would want to do is go do something that could cost us another 25 cents more.
  • Joseph: Right...
  • Strong: We have a very limited budget as it is.
  • Joseph: Understood, understood. But you are negotiating with them right now right?
  • Strong: I’m not negotiating with nobody.
  • Joseph: Ok, understood.

Strong declined an opportunity to elaborate on the comments.

The bondsmen said the employees in the Madison County Jail are doing the best they can, but they’re looking to the jail leadership for solutions and answers.

