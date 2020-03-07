One month later, down Madison County Jail IT system costing bondsmen money

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After one month, the Madison County Jail IT system is down and the cost to bondsmen is up.
Three bail bondsmen in Huntsville told WAFF the down IT system at the Madison County Jail is hurting their bottom line.
Betta Bonds co-owner Angelo Contino, Bad Boys Bail Bonds owner Joe Medlen and All-Out Bail Bonds bondsman Alan Carrsquillo said the delay in information out of the jail slows their business, and ultimately reduces the number of customers.
The down IT system eliminated the jail’s online roster and the bondsmen said the jail has moved internal record keeping to a paper-based system.
Medlen said it has slowed the information coming out the jail and raised questions in the community.
“If I can’t provide information from the jail in a timely manner, they will move on to the next bonding company,” he said.
Carrsquillo described it as a “rat race" that’s been a “big blow” to the company finances.
They said the jail has been improving with its paper system, but the delays remain.
Medlen said he’s now looking to jail leadership for a solution.
“It’s not only effected us, it’s effected the community as a whole. Therefore I want an answer and I’m sure the community wants does too," he said.
Carrsquillo said improved access to a jail roster would help save both the jail and bondsmen time.
On March 6, WAFF 48 News requested an updated roster from Madison County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Brent Patterson.
He has not yet provided a roster.
The sheriff’s office said on Feb. 13 it would be posting a 24-hour intake everyday before 10 a.m. At the time of this publication, the department has not posted a 24-hour intake form before 10 a.m. or posted an update since Feb. 19..
It posted its first update on Feb. 14, at 1:22 p.m.
On Feb. 15, it posted an update at 5:44 p.m.
On Feb. 18, it posted a 72-hour intake form at 9:46 a.m.
On Feb. 19, it posted an intake form at 2:51 p.m..
Patterson did not respond a text asking about potential solutions to the IT problems.
County Chairman Dale Strong made comments to WAFF 48′s Chris Joseph on Feb. 18 that suggest the issue could be connected to ransomware, software that holds a system hostage until someone pays up.
- Joseph: Chairman, I’m obligated to ask. Ransomware. What’s the deal?
- Strong: No comment.
- Joseph: No comment?
- Strong: If you think about it, you’re a smart guy.
- Joseph: Yeah
- Strong: What happens if we go get a bunch of s*** in the media right now. They up how much we pay. I represent the taxpayers of this county. I’m always helpful to whoever I can help. You’re a smart guy.
- Joseph: Right
- Strong: What do you think happens if we get on every other TV station....(inaudible)
- Joseph: I don’t know, I mean if you’re negotiating millions of dollars, that could be...
- Strong: Where'd you get that?
- Joseph: Millions?
- Strong: You’re the one that just said that. I said where’d you get that at?
- Joseph: We heard it through the grapevine from multiple people now.
- Strong: Okay (greets guest)
- Strong: Like I say, it’s one of these things, when you think about it, I have to represent this county. I thought if anybody you could understand that. The last thing I would want to do is go do something that could cost us another 25 cents more.
- Joseph: Right...
- Strong: We have a very limited budget as it is.
- Joseph: Understood, understood. But you are negotiating with them right now right?
- Strong: I’m not negotiating with nobody.
- Joseph: Ok, understood.
Strong declined an opportunity to elaborate on the comments.
The bondsmen said the employees in the Madison County Jail are doing the best they can, but they’re looking to the jail leadership for solutions and answers.
