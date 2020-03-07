Not as cold tonight with a beautiful Sunday afternoon

Daylight Saving Time will begin on Sunday morning and clocks will move forward one hour. This is a good opportunity to replace batteries in your smoke detectors, Carbon Monoxide detectors and NOAA Weather Radios.
A few more high clouds will move in this evening and this will keep temperatures from bottoming out, lows will be in the low to mid 30s Sunday morning.
Even with a few more clouds, Sunday looks very pleasant with high temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a southerly breeze! The work week will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the middle 60s, but rain showers will move in from the west late Monday night.
A more active and unsettled pattern is in store for the rest of the week with good chances for rain showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will be warm in the 60s and 70s.
Additional chances for rain stay with us on Thursday and Friday. The long-term temperature outlook for mid-March is trending on the warmer side.
