Madison church collecting donations for Tennessee tornado victims

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - As communities in middle Tennessee work to recover after those deadly tornadoes, a local church in the Tennessee Valley is lending a helping hand.
Damaged homes, leveled businesses, and piles of debris is all that remains in middle Tennessee after devastating tornadoes ripped through Monday night.
After learning that at least 24 people had been killed and families left without nothing, the pastor, Rodrick Windham of Movement Church in Madison, immediately took action.
He and his congregation are collecting emergency relief supplies for the families.
Hundreds of items such as clothing, water and food have been donated and will be given to residents in Cookeville.
Rodrick said he is thankful for the support from the community to help those impacted by the tornado recover.
“We know that a part of our mandate as a church is to help facilitate people that want to give and help because when somebody has lost it all I don’t know what that is like, but I can offer a hand to help somebody, " said Windham.
A trailer has been donated by Servpro to allow Pastor Ron and his congregation to deliver supplies to Tennessee Saturday morning.
If you would like to make a momentary donation, you may click here for more information.
