Lauderdale County first responders get educated on coronavirus

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County first responders spent Friday night learning more about the coronavirus and what they can do to help protect themselves and those they serve.
The Alabama Department of Public Health explained the ins and outs as well began the fitting process for the N95 masks.
“There’s a false sense of security if they’re not fit-tested. Then, that mask won’t work," explained Elizabeth Foster with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
While N95 masks can be found on store shelves, they are not recommended by officials. Furthermore, Foster explains the masks are ineffective if not properly fitted.
“As a first responder, I think it’s important that you prepare yourself for any type of situation really," stated UNA interim-Police Chief Les Jackson. “Just getting the knowledge and facts about the virus is important, learning about the personal protective equipment and precautions that we can take to care of the people we come in contact with.”
As demonstrated by Foster, the process to properly fit someone to a N95 mask is tedious.
An administer has to choose your size, ensure there is no air leakage by hand and then by a solution that emulates bacteria or viruses in the air. Lastly, they have you move around to further ensure no air is coming in or out.
Jackson says out of an abundance of caution, he is getting his officers fitted for the masks.
