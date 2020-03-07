Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

TRUMP
Trump surveys tornado damage, marvels at 'tremendous heart'
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump has toured a neighborhood in Tennessee reduced to rubble by a tornado earlier this week and marveled at “the tremendous heart" he witnessed. He also offered a message for survivors and those who lost family members, saying: “We love them, they're special people." Trump toured hard-hit communities in Putnam County, where a tornado tore a 2-mile-long path, killing 18 people, including five children under 13. Many more people were injured. Statewide, the death toll stood at 24 from a pair of storms. Trump toured one street Friday where eight people were killed. The street was filled with debris where houses once stood.
SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE
Weather service: At least 6 tornadoes hit middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The National Weather Service in Nashville says at least six tornadoes hit middle Tennessee during a series of storms that killed 24 people and caused massive damage. One of the tornadoes that hit overnight into Tuesday had peak winds of 165 miles per hour and carved a 60-mile path across Nashville and Wilson counties. Another tornado hit peak winds of 175 miles per hour and lasted for eight miles in Putnam County. President Donald Trump viewed damaged Friday in Putnam, where 18 deaths occurred. Weaker tornadoes touched down in Smith and Putnam counties; again in Putnam County; Cumberland County; and Humphreys County.
SCHOOL VOUCHER LAWSUIT
Judge: School choice advocates can intervene in voucher case
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has agreed to allow school choice advocates to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the legality of the state's school voucher program. That means the Liberty Justice Center, the Institute for Justice and the Beacon Center of Tennessee will all have a chance to defend the much-debated voucher program as the case moves through the courts. Earlier this year, Tennessee's largest communities — Nashville and Memphis — filed a complaint alleging the state's voucher program is illegal under the state constitution's “home rule.” They claim Republican lawmakers did not receive local consent when drawing legislation affecting local communities.
POWER PLANT-COAL ASH
TVA to remove coal ash from retired Tennessee plant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it plans to move toxin-laden coal ash from a retired plant in Memphis to an off-site landfill. The nation's largest utility says it is considering six landfills in the South after it decided to move millions of cubic yards of coal ash from the old Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis rather than keep the material in place. A TVA spokesman says removal would cost about $300 million and the process could take about seven to 10 years. The decision made public Friday was the latest move by the authority as it deals with coal ash disposal in Tennessee.
AP-US-NRA-COUNTRY-MUSIC-MUSEUM
AP Exclusive: NRA firearms auction at country museum nixed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For weeks the NRA has been publicizing plans to auction off firearms at a fundraising dinner at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. But a spokesperson for the museum told The Associated Press that the April event will not take place there after the AP asked questions about the museum's no firearms policy. The NRA says in a statement Friday that the organization declined to change its firearms policy at the auction and decided to move the event. The NRA's relationship with country music artists and country music organizations has fractured in recent years after several mass shootings, including one at a country music festival in 2017. Prominent country artists have called for gun control legislation.
AP-US-TORNADO-RELIEF-CONCERT
Nashville musicians to hold concert for tornado relief
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Dan Auerbach and more Nashville artists will hold a benefit concert to raise money for people impacted by a recent deadly tornado. The concert called “To Nashville, With Love,” will be held Monday and feature artists like Old Crow Medicine Show, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Yola and more. Some in Nashville's music community were touched by the storm that hit early Tuesday. East Nashville music venue The Basement East was hit along with the office for Dualtone Records.