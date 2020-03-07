Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For weeks the NRA has been publicizing plans to auction off firearms at a fundraising dinner at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. But a spokesperson for the museum told The Associated Press that the April event will not take place there after the AP asked questions about the museum's no firearms policy. The NRA says in a statement Friday that the organization declined to change its firearms policy at the auction and decided to move the event. The NRA's relationship with country music artists and country music organizations has fractured in recent years after several mass shootings, including one at a country music festival in 2017. Prominent country artists have called for gun control legislation.